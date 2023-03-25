Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at TD Securities

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Filo Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Filo Mining

In other Filo Mining news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 25,000 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$604,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,096,693.

(Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also

