Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at TD Securities

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Filo Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Filo Mining Price Performance

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

