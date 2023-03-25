Financial Alternatives Inc Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,053. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $269.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

