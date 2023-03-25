First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

First Capital stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.21. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $39.39.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Capital by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.