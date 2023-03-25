First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AG. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 1.2 %

AG opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.00.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,855,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 169,442 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

See Also

