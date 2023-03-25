First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

CARZ stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

