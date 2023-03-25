Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,642.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,168,807 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,929,000 after buying an additional 1,137,575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $28,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 96,732.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,362,000 after buying an additional 749,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2,684.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,198,000 after buying an additional 718,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

