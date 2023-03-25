Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3,642.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,168,807 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 96,732.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,684.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,198,000 after acquiring an additional 718,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

