Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FL opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

