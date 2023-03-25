Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.68

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.68 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 39.80 ($0.49). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 39.80 ($0.49), with a volume of 306,249 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £118.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,295.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.30.

Foxtons Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider Chris Hough acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,946.83). Insiders own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Stories

