Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.68

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.68 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 39.80 ($0.49). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 39.80 ($0.49), with a volume of 306,249 shares trading hands.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £118.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,295.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.30.
In other news, insider Chris Hough acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,946.83). Insiders own 6.13% of the company’s stock.
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
