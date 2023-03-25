Frontier Market Cap Tops $22.21 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $22.21 million and $4.00 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000895 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00332857 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,167.25 or 0.26035798 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010169 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

