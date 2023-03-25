FY2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

