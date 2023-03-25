Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galera Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRTX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Galera Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Insider Transactions at Galera Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Mel Sorensen acquired 100,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,833.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 121,000 shares of company stock worth $212,350. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

