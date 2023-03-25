GateToken Price Down 5.1% This Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for $5.11 or 0.00018699 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $553.50 million and $756,476.91 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00030112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00198945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,353.00 or 1.00043610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.18345609 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,014,926.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

