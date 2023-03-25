GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 17th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:G1A opened at €41.70 ($44.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.18 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €44.52 ($47.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

