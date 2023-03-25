GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 17th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:G1A opened at €41.70 ($44.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.18 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €44.52 ($47.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.