Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.40

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.40 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 26.55 ($0.33). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 27.15 ($0.33), with a volume of 28,893 shares.

Gem Diamonds Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £38.89 million, a PE ratio of 465.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

