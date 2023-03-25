General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.26-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.13.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Mills by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in General Mills by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,941,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,641,000 after acquiring an additional 531,660 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

