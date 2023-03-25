Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.20 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.