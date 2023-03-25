Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.20 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
