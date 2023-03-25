Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys Shares of 1,322 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.19.
Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $271.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.39.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.
