Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $195.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.08.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

