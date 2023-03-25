Godsey & Gibb Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $149.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average is $150.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

