Got Guaranteed (GOTG) 1-Day Volume Tops $170,133.18

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $61.26 million and $170,133.18 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

