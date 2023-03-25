Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Up 0.3%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €14.85 ($15.97) and last traded at €14.75 ($15.86). 3,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.70 ($15.81).

Grammer Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $219.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is €13.26 and its 200-day moving average is €11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84.

Grammer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grammer AG engages in the development, producing, and selling of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automakers and automotive system suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.