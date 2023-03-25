Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $31.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.4% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,883,144,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 867.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.68 and its 200-day moving average is $392.10. The company has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

