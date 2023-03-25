GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $31.40 million and approximately $4,181.53 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004689 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001115 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003194 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

