Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €205.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($220.43) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HNR1. DZ Bank set a €209.00 ($224.73) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €158.10 ($170.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €171.50 ($184.41) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($125.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €179.93 and a 200-day moving average of €173.70.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

