HBC Financial Services PLLC Buys 1,885 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 628.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Insider Activity

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

