HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.08.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

