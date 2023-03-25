HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 3,102 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 3.7% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 134,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,170,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 11,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

