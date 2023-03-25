HBC Financial Services PLLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.