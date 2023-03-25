Head to Head Survey: AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AMCON Distributing and United Natural Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCON Distributing 0 0 0 0 N/A United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

9.8% of AMCON Distributing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of AMCON Distributing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AMCON Distributing has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMCON Distributing and United Natural Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCON Distributing $2.01 billion 0.05 $16.67 million $27.90 6.34 United Natural Foods $28.93 billion 0.05 $248.00 million $3.11 7.37

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than AMCON Distributing. AMCON Distributing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Natural Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AMCON Distributing and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCON Distributing 0.76% 17.69% 5.93% United Natural Foods 0.64% 14.45% 3.35%

Summary

AMCON Distributing beats United Natural Foods on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co. engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability. The Retail Health Food segment operates nineteen health food retail stores located throughout the Midwest and Florida. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

