Hedera Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.30 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $24.30 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00060178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00040364 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017715 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,685 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,684.96789 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06005816 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $30,731,488.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.