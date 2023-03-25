Hermez Network Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $181.06 million and $275,214.77 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00017994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00030208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018640 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00199283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,537.52 or 0.99985873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.98268798 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $360,215.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

