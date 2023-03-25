HI (HI) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

HI (HI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $30.81 million and approximately $476,969.90 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00029958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00199187 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,475.20 or 1.00071313 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0112531 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $420,555.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.