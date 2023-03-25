HI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $424,411.75 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, HI has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market cap of $31.24 million and approximately $424,411.75 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00030372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00199562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,684.55 or 1.00052863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0112531 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $420,555.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

