Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.80

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.80 and traded as high as $105.72. Hitachi shares last traded at $104.68, with a volume of 11,896 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hitachi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.34.
Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.
