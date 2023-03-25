Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.80

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.80 and traded as high as $105.72. Hitachi shares last traded at $104.68, with a volume of 11,896 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hitachi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Hitachi Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.34.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.36). Hitachi had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $23.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

