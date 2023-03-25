Hooked Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31.16 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $92.63 million and approximately $31.16 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00006710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00331900 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,128.09 or 0.25960894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.86001915 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $37,251,514.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

