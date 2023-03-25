Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

