Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.67

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.67 and traded as low as $20.77. Hudson Global shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 20,354 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSON. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,196.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 11,509 shares of company stock worth $288,380 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

