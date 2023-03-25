Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.67

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.67 and traded as low as $20.77. Hudson Global shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 20,354 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on HSON. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Hudson Global Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.
Insider Transactions at Hudson Global
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Global (HSON)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.