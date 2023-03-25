Huobi Token (HT) Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $591.59 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00013337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.

After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform. .”

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

