Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $663.60. The company had a trading volume of 270,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $647.16 and its 200 day moving average is $588.39.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

