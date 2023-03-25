Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.84. 1,654,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,793. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.14.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

