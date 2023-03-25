Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $267.67. 1,329,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

