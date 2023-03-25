Hxro Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $59.24 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Hxro token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $59.24 million and $1,014.78 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00331296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,079.48 or 0.25911874 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010120 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

