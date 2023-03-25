ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Price Target Cut to $7.00

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance
Shares of IPA stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.60.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.
