ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Price Target Cut to $7.00

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of IPA stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 34.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

