Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $7.52. Innodata shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 94,719 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innodata in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innodata Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innodata by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innodata by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.