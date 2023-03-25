Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $7.52. Innodata shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 94,719 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innodata in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Innodata Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innodata (INOD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.