InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.59. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 427 shares changing hands.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 7.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.16.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
