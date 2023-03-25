Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) is Reinhart Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Insperity comprises about 3.3% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Insperity worth $61,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,927,000 after acquiring an additional 486,424 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Insperity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,569,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Insperity by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,253,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Insperity by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,340 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insperity Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.95. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.74 and a 1-year high of $125.95.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.