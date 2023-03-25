Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

INTC stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

