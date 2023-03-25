InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.14) to GBX 6,000 ($73.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($70.61) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($68.16) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($67.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,750 ($70.61).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,112 ($62.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,972.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,174 ($51.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,796 ($71.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,555.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,004.13.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at InterContinental Hotels Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,744.19%.

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($67.80), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,430,185.12). Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.